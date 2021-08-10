Parkville woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed teenager in Leavenworth

A Parkville woman is charged with second-degree murder and two other felonies in the death of a teenager who was fatally struck during a hit-and-run crash last week, according to Leavenworth County’s top prosecutor.

Amber Nicole Alexander, 27, faces the murder charge along with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson announced Tuesday. Alexander was arrested over the weekend.

The charges stem from the death of a 16-year-old girl critically injured early Saturday morning in Leavenworth. Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets about 2 a.m. and discovered the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike north on 4th Street when she was struck from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition” and later died, police said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police called on residents for tips to find the suspect vehicle, thought to be a silver Subaru Outback. Alexander’s arrest was announced by Police Chief Pat Kitchens after the vehicle was found.

The victim has not been publicly identified by police.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre and Luke Nozicka contributed to this report.