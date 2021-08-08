Teenage girl struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Leavenworth has died, police say

A teenage girl hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Leavenworth has died, police said Saturday evening.

Leavenworth police hours earlier announced they were looking for a driver who allegedly hit the 16-year-old girl on her bicycle — putting her in the hospital in critical condition — and fled the scene of the accident early Saturday morning.

Police have not yet identified the victim publicly.

Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets around 2 a.m. and discovered the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a statement.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike north on 4th Street when a driver hit her from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition,” Kitchens said.

A witness to the accident told police the driver was in a silver SUV or station wagon thought to be a Subaru Outback. Police say the car would likely have significant front-end damage.

The department is again asking anyone who sees the vehicle to dial 911 or call 913-682-CLUE if its whereabouts are known.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.