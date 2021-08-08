Crime

Teenage girl struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Leavenworth has died, police say

A teenage girl hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Leavenworth has died, police said Saturday evening.

Leavenworth police hours earlier announced they were looking for a driver who allegedly hit the 16-year-old girl on her bicycle — putting her in the hospital in critical condition — and fled the scene of the accident early Saturday morning.

Police have not yet identified the victim publicly.

Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets around 2 a.m. and discovered the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a statement.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike north on 4th Street when a driver hit her from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition,” Kitchens said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A witness to the accident told police the driver was in a silver SUV or station wagon thought to be a Subaru Outback. Police say the car would likely have significant front-end damage.

The department is again asking anyone who sees the vehicle to dial 911 or call 913-682-CLUE if its whereabouts are known.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service