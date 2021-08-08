Woman arrested in Leavenworth hit and run that left 16-year-old girl dead: police

Police have arrested a driver who allegedly struck and killed a 16-year-old girl on a bicycle early Saturday morning in Leavenworth and fled the scene.

The 27-year-old suspect has not been identified publicly. Police said they found her vehicle.

“We would like to express our appreciation for all the leads and information provided by our community,” Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in a statement on Facebook.

Officers were called to the area of 4th and Kickapoo streets about 2 a.m. Saturday and discovered the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the girl was riding her bike north on 4th Street when the driver hit her from behind. She was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in “very critical condition” and later died, police said.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A witness told police the driver was in a silver SUV or station wagon thought to be a Subaru Outback. As they searched for the car, police said it likely had significant front-end damage.

Police have not yet identified the victim publicly.

Charges had not been announced as of Sunday afternoon.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.