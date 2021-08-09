Young child shot, hospitalized after bullet struck Kansas City home Sunday

A young child was hospitalized in a shooting Sunday evening in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday after they were told a juvenile was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim, who is younger than 10, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Doctors said the injury was not life-threatening, according to police.

The child’s mother told officers that she and the child were inside a home Sunday evening in the 4600 block of East 27th Street when they heard several gunshots. Then she realized the child had been injured.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No additional information was immediately available.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.