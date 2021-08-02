Crime

Kansas City police investigate after 2 people found dead at apartment complex Monday

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday morning.

A homicide scene has been established in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The investigation began after two people were found dead inside an apartment, Becchina said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

