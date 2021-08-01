Crime

Pedestrian struck Saturday in Olathe is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian struck on a road Saturday in Olathe has been hospitalized, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:40 p.m. to the intersection of Old 56 highway and Parker Street on a crash, according to a news release from the Olathe Police Department.

At the scene, officers found a 63-year-old man who had been struck, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police department at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

