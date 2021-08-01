DWI arrests ‘above average’ in Jackson County this weekend, says Missouri highway patrol

On Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol urged drivers not to get behind the wheel after driving.

The message on Twitter, posted by the highway patrol’s Troop A, based out of Lee’s Summit, was accompanied by a video of a drunk driving crash scene.

“I guess not all are following our advice,” highway patrol tweeted at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, 10 people were arrested in Jackson County for driving while intoxicated, highway patrol wrote. That number of arrests is above average, according to the tweet.

Another busy night for our troopers in Jackson Co. 15 people were arrested for driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Again…above average!



We’re thankful for our troopers’ dedication to removing these dangerous people from our roadways.



Never drink & drive, arrive alive. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 1, 2021

At 7 a.m. Sunday, highway patrol tweeted updated numbers.

Overnight Saturday, 15 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

“We’re thankful for our troopers’ dedication to removing these dangerous people from our roadways,” the tweet read. “Never drink & drive, arrive alive.”

As of Sunday, 41 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kansas City in 2021, according to the police department. The number of fatal crashes which involved intoxicated drivers was not immediately available.