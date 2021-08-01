2 police officers, Kansas City woman, hospitalized following crash Saturday evening

Three people were hospitalized, including two police officers, in a crash Saturday evening in Kansas City.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday, two on-duty officers in a marked police car were driving westbound on US 71 Highway with their lights and sirens on, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The officers were headed toward an emergency call in the area of East Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

As the police vehicle crossed the southbound lanes of the highway, the driver of a Toyota sedan struck the police car, according to an email from the department. A crash scene was set up in the area of East Gregory Boulevard.

The two police officers, and the 28-year-old woman from Kansas City who was driving the Toyota, were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.