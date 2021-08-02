Kansas City area couple charged with murder after authorities found buried body

Independence Police confirmed human remains were found on a property in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Rd., on Wednesday, July 14, in Grain Valley. tljungblad@kcstar.com

A Jackson County jury has indicted a suburban Kansas City man and his partner on charges of murder after they allegedly lured a woman to his home, choked her to death, cut her into pieces and buried her in his yard.

Michael John Hendricks, 40, and Maggie Ybarra, 30, each face the charge of first-degree murder, along with nine other felony misdemeanor charges, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

The couple is accused of killing 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry to fulfill a dark sex fantasy. Aubry went missing in early October.

Hendricks and Ybarra have been in law enforcement custody for more than two months on separate criminal charges.

“Our community owes greatly a child victim in this case who came forward and alerted police of the gruesome criminal activity detailed in these charges,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement Monday. “Without her bravery, we might not know today Kensie Aubry’s fate.”

The couple is also charged with first-degree harassment and first-degree sexual misconduct. Hendricks faces additional charges of third-degree enticement of a child and child molestation. Ybarra is charged with enticement of a child, first-degree sexual misconduct, tampering with evidence and three counts of tampering with a victim.

Local and federal authorities were led to the body in mid-July. The case was propelled by two witnesses — including a then-13-year-old girl the couple allegedly abused sexually — who told police that Hendricks and Ybarra casually talked about killing Aubry and showed them pictures of her dismembered body.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.