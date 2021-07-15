Who is Michael Hendricks, owner of lot where Kensie Renee Aubry’s remains were found?

The owner of a property in eastern Jackson County has come under scrutiny this week after law enforcement officials found the remains of a missing woman on his land.

Authorities unearthed the remains Wednesday while executing a search warrant at the property located in the 4000 block of South Buckner Tarsney Road, near Grain Valley. A teenage girl told police that the homeowner admitted killing a woman and hiding her body on the property, according to court records.

Investigators have not said how the victim died but they identified her Thursday as 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, reported missing in Independence in October.

As law enforcement officials continue with a homicide investigation in Aubry’s death, questions swirl around the owner of the property where her remains were found, and his partner who is also named in court documents.

32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry disappeared from Independence on Oct. 6 and has not been in contact with family members since Oct. 7. Jackson County Prosecutor's Office

Michael Hendricks

Michael Hendricks, 40 is the the owner of the property in eastern Jackson County where the remains were found. His partner Maggie Ybarra also has been named in court documents related to the case.

Both Hendricks and Ybarra, 30, are being held in the Jackson County an child sex crime charges. Neither have been charged in with a homicide.

Hendricks has been charged with seven felonies in Jackson County Circuit Court. His bond has been set at $500,000 bond.

Independence Police confirmed human remains were found on a property in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Rd., on Wednesday, July 14, in Grain Valley. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Sex crime charges

Hendricks is facing two charges of enticement of a child, one charge of child molestation, one charge of felony tampering with evidence, and three charges of tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct.

Ybarra is facing the same charges.

Police have not charged Hendricks or anyone else in the investigation of the human remains. Greg Watt, an attorney representing Hendricks in the sex crimes case, said his client is innocent.

“We will be zealously representing the accused to the fullest extent of the law and believe strongly in his innocence concerning these matters,” Watt said in an emailed statement. “We have no doubt about our ability to provide strength during this difficult time and look forward to presenting his case to a Judge/Jury.”

Independence Police confirmed human remains were found on a property in the 4000 block of Buckner Tarsney Rd., on Wednesday, July 14, in Grain Valley. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Hendricks Aviation

Hendricks had formed a company called Hendricks Aviation LLC.

Ybarra told police they met in Narcotics Anonymous about a year and a half before she was arrested in April. They had been dating for a few months, she told police.

In an interview with 41 Action News, her father said she had sent him photographs of herself in helicopters and planned to introduce him to her new boyfriend

“I seen his picture,” Pedro Ybarra told the station. “He got a big beard and stuff and, you know, I told her, ‘He looks like a good dude,’ you know, looks like an alright dude, but looks can be deceiving.”