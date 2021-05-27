Kansas City area police ask for help finding 32-year-old woman missing since October

Police in Independence and Grandview, with the support of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, have asked for help finding a 32-year-old woman who has been missing since October, according to a news release.

Authorities are looking for Kensie Renee Aubry who disappeared from Independence on Oct. 6 and has not been in contact with family members since Oct. 7, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Police are investigating whether Aubry has been a victim of foul play.

Aubry, who is originally from Pearland, Texas, was last known to be living in the 6000 block of East 14th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a flyer from Kansas Missing & Unsolved.

32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry has been missing since October. Police in Jackson County are looking for help finding her. Kansas Missing & Unsolved

She was described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing between 130 to 160 pounds. She has brown hair and green or hazel eyes. She has several identifiable tattoos.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Christopher Burris with the Independence Police Department at 816-325-6920 or cburris@indepmo.org, or Detective Sgt. Dean Van Winkle with the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4907 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).