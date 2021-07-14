FBI assisting Independence police in Jackson County investigation

Federal authorities are assisting Independence police and other law enforcement Wednesday afternoon with an investigation on south Buckner Tarnsey Road in eastern Jackson County. Details of the scope of the investigation have not been released. Authorities were summoned to the 4000 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road around 9:30 a.m. tljungblad@kcstar.com

“All I have tell you is that we have a presence there in support of local law enforcement,” Bridget Patton, FBI spokeswoman. “We have a presence and we are providing assistance to the locals at this point.”

Independence police could not be immediately reached for comment.

This report will be updated.