2 dead, 3 others injured in Kansas City house fire that hospitalized kids, police say

Two people are dead and three others are injured after a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Kansas City, according to police.

Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, which responded to the scene, confirmed the two deaths. Two of the three other victims suffered critical injuries, she said.

Police did not yet know the ages of the deceased victims.

“Any time there is a loss of life, no matter what the cause, no matter the situation, it’s difficult,” Drake said.

Earlier in the day, fire officials said three children and one adult were taken to local hospitals after the blaze.

Firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. to a single-family home near Northwest 73rd and North Avalon streets, where they were met by one victim at the door, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

Smoke and flames were showing as five fire trucks arrived. Firefighters received reports of people trapped inside.

Of the four people initially reported injured, three were taken to children’s hospitals, Spreitzer said, citing initial radio traffic.

One neighbor, who asked to not be named, told The Star she was working from home when she heard a loud pop that sounded like a tire exploding. Her dog started barking, so she got up and looked out a window. That’s when she saw smoke coming from the house.

By the time she got outside, flames were shooting out parts of the split-level house and garage, she said. Some neighbors tried spraying the home with hoses, but the fire was too intense.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Per protocol, bomb and arson investigators responded to the scene, Deputy Chief Nino Bruno said.

Speaking generally, fire officials called on residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working.