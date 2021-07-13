Southeastern Missouri man faces multiple charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The United States Capitol Building western facade and cupola, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A southeastern Missouri man is facing four charges in federal court for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Joshua Dressel, 31, of Festus, is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct, violent entry on the Capitol grounds and demonstration inside a Capitol building, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for southeastern Missouri. He appeared in court for the first time Tuesday via teleconference.

All of the charges against Dressel are misdemeanors. He was not arrested prior to his appearance in court Tuesday and was scheduled to be processed after the hearing, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said.

Dressel is the 12th Missouri resident to be criminally charged in connection with the riot since the wide ranging federal investigation began in January. More than 500 people face charges for participation in the riot, when the mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol grounds and clashed with police.

Other Missourians charged

On May 28, 47-year-old Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, was arrested and later charged with four crimes, including disorderly or disruptive conduct and unlawfully entering restricted grounds. In describing his D.C. trip to investigators, Walden claimed he never damaged property and said he gave fist-bumps and “Devil-horns” to officers in SWAT gear.

On March 29, 55-year-old Matthew Eugene Loganbill, the owner of a Lake of the Ozarks area gun store called Tooth and Nail Armory, was arrested on charges of obstructing a congressional proceeding and unlawfully entering a federal building.

On Feb. 18, Nicholas Burton Reimler, a 28-year-old University of Missouri student, was charged with violent entry and entering a restricted building or grounds. The following day, Zachary John Wilson of Springfield was taken into FBI custody on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, a misdemeanor.

On Feb. 12, Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick, both of Springfield, were arrested for their alleged role in the Capitol riot. They were each charged with disorderly conduct, parading and demonstrating in the Capitol building. Both men surrendered to the FBI, the agency said.

On Feb. 10, Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs was charged with conspiracy for his alleged involvement in the riot. He is accused of being part of a group of Proud Boys from the Kansas City area who invaded the Capitol. The others charged in the alleged conspiracy are William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, of Olathe.

On Jan. 28, FBI agents and police in Springfield arrested Zachary Martin on charges of engaging in illegal activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol. And Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, Missouri, was charged on Jan. 19 in connection with the riot. Her uncle, William Merry Jr., and Paul Westover, both of the St. Louis area, were charged on Feb. 4.