FBI arrests two Springfield, Missouri men in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes denied that he was at the United States Capitol or that he was the man seen here in videos of the Jan. 6 riot. As proof, McInnes tweeted one of the watchdog posts that said the man was actually Billy Chrestman of Olathe.

Federal authorities on Friday arrested two Springfield, Missouri men for their role in the January riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick faced federal charges of disorderly conduct, parading and demonstrating in the Capitol building. Both men surrendered to the FBI, the agency said in a news release.

On Thursday, federal authorities accused three Kansas City-area men for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to invade the U.S. Capitol.

William “Billy” Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne of Olathe and Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs were arrested on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chrestman also was charged with threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer and using and carrying a dangerous weapon during the commission of the offense.

The men are connected to the Proud Boys, a far-right group of all-male, self-described “Western chauvinists” known for street-level violence and confrontations with anti-fascists at protests, according to federal authorities.