Kansas City, Kansas, police ID suspect shot, killed by officers in domestic disturbance

Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified a man shot and killed Friday during an encounter with officers after he allegedly tried to break into a home and confronted them with a gun.

Dennis Delgado, 60, was killed in the shooting about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 50th and Vista Street, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. He had been shot by someone at the home before officers arrived.

Delgado, of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the scene.

In an interview with The Star, the 35-year-old homeowner recalled how she frantically dialed 911 that day as Delgado, her estranged boyfriend, used a sledgehammer to pound through the back door of her house.

Delgado fired multiple shots into the back door, said the woman, who asked to not be identified. Moments before officers pulled up, a friend of the woman fired a shot, striking Delgado in his lower body, she said.

“’Don’t point that weapon at me,’” the woman recalled officers telling Delgado. “The cops stated over and over, ‘Don’t point that over here. Please drop the gun, drop the gun,’ and then just gunfire and it was all over.”

The woman said she had filed a restraining order against the man early that week. In it, she wrote that Delgado had said “he was going to kill me and then himself.”

It was the second fatal police shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, in a week.

Officers fatally shot a carjacking suspect at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway. In that shooting, police said Dario Dominguez, 25, turned and shot at officers, who returned fire.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.