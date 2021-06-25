Kansas City, Kansas, police officer shoots person Friday afternoon

A police officer in Kansas City, Kansas, shot a person Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 4:15 p.m. at 50th and Vista Street, according to Nancy Chartrand, spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Information about what led to the shooting or the person’s condition was not immediately available.

On Sunday, officers fatally shot a man at 18th Street and Parallel Parkway, in Kansas City, Kansas. A chase that began in Kansas City, Missouri went across the state line. Police said Dario Dominguez, 25, turned and shot at officers, who returned fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.