Kansas City man charged with murder after bystander was killed during police pursuit

A 30-year-old Kansas City man is accused of murder after he allegedly took police on a high-speed chase earlier this month and an innocent bystander was killed in a car wreck.

Francois C. Orloff is charged with second-degree felony murder, resisting arrest by fleeing police and tampering with a motor vehicle. Prosecutors say other criminal charges may be filed against Orloff in the future.

On June 4, authorities allege Orloff was fleeing from police pursuit on U.S. Highway 50 when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic. Patsy “Pat” Arnold, a 73-year-old Smithville resident, was driving with her sister when their SUV was struck.

In the wake of her death, her husband Bob Arnold has blamed the police pursuit and questioned the policies and procedures that were in place. Bob Arnold is a retired detective with the Kansas City Police Department and his wife was a retired records supervisor for the FBI.

