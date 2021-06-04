One dead after police chase and crash in Lee’s Summit, Missouri troopers say

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

One person has died after being seriously hurt in a major highway crash in Lee’s Summit that happened as police were in pursuit of a vehicle that crossed the roadway into oncoming traffic, authorities said Friday.

Around 12:40 p.m., one of the vehicles crossed the median of U.S. Highway 50 near Milton Thompson Road and crashed into vehicles headed eastbound. There were at least three vehicles involved in the crash and four injuries, including the person killed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the patrol, said Friday there was “some sort of a pursuit” that appears to have been a factor in the crash but many of the details — including which law enforcement agencies were involved — were still being investigated. Bell said the patrol was not involved in a pursuit.