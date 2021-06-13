Kansas City police locate missing woman, 86, with dementia, COPD

Update: Police said in a statement around 2:15 p.m. that Mullin has been found.

Kansas City police are asking for help finding a woman with dementia who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Wilma Mullin, 86, went missing at 10:04 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the department. She was last walking seen in the area of East 36th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

Mullin is about 5-feet-6-inches and 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She also had a black purse and glasses.

Mullin has been diagnosed with both dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, police said.

Anyone who sees Mullin or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.