Crash leaves 1 dead Sunday in Kansas City; impairment under investigation, police say

Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning in Kansas City that left one person dead.

At about 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 152 Highway near Green Hills Road, police said.

The driver of a black Ram 1500 was going eastbound on US 152 Highway as the driver of a silver Honda Accord was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 152 Highway “at a high rate of speed,” according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The two vehicles collided head-on, police said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ram flipped multiple times before landing upside down on nearby barrier cables, police said. The driver received minor injuries in the crash.

The Ram’s driver told police that the Honda “just appeared in front of his vehicle and he could not avoid the collision,” according to a news release from the department.

Police said impairment is under investigation in the crash, but did not elaborate further.

As of Sunday, 29 people have been killed in crashes in Kansas City this year.