Child remains in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The child was hit before 7:10 p.m. at North 31st Street and State Avenue, and was taken to Children’s Mercy in serious condition, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

On Sunday, police said the child remained in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remained unclear. Police did not immediately provide other information to The Star.

KMBC-TV reported that the child was a 5-year-old boy. The driver remained at the crash scene, according to channel 9.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.