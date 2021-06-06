3 hospitalized after city bus collides with car in downtown Kansas City, police say

A crash downtown involving a Kansas City bus and a car left three people hospitalized Saturday, police said.

At about 5:36 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of East 12th and McGee streets where a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus and car collided, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

The bus was headed east when it collided with a Ford Sedan headed south, Drake said.

Two women were in the car at the time, Drake said. They were both taken to the hospital where the passenger was listed in critical condition and the driver was listed in serious condition.

The bus driver, who was the only person on the bus at the time, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Drake said.