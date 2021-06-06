Kansas City man faces 20 years in prison for armed robberies at multiple metro stores

A Kansas City man faces two decades in prison after he was convicted of half a dozen armed robberies across metro businesses in summer 2017.

Calvin C. Wallace III, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole for carrying out six armed robberies and two attempted robberies over the span of several weeks, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

In November, Wallace pleaded guilty to seven counts of robbery, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the release.

Between June 29 and Aug. 3 of 2017, Wallace committed several armed robberies adding up to about $24,500 worth of stolen items, court records show.

His first robbery, on June 29, was Tobacco Outlet at 5020 Parvin Road in Kansas City, where he showed a gun and stole money, scales, a torch, tobacco wraps and cigarettes, court records show. On July 24, he also robbed Conoco Minit Mart at 8100 Westridge Road in Raytown at gunpoint.

Three days later he robbed Cosmo Prof at 5526 N. Antioch Road in Kansas City at gunpoint, according to court documents.

The next day, July 28, he went to another Cosmo Prof, this time at 9429 Mission Road in Leawood. He pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the money from the registers and a pair of hair clippers, court records show. Then he told the clerk that if she didn’t go into the back of the store, he would shoot her.

On Aug. 1, Wallace robbed a Circle K at 909 NW Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit at gunpoint, stealing money and cigarettes.

Wallace also had two attempted robberies, according to the attorney’s office. The first was in July, when he brought a knife to try and rob the GNC at 2682 N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City. The second attempted robbery was Aug. 2, when he brought a gun to a Shell gas station at 5401 NW 64th Street in Kansas City.

On Aug. 3, Wallace robbed AT&T at 303 South Commercial Street in Harrisonville at gunpoint, stealing $205, 29 iPhones and an iPad.

Wallace was arrested when police responded to the attempted robbery at AT&T. Officers gathered a description of the vehicle he was in before finding and arresting him, the Star reported at the time. He was initially charged with first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

An employee at the cellphone store said Wallace had a silver revolver, and that he had been in the store five times throughout the day leading up to the robbery, but had not purchased anything, court records show.

The stolen iPhones and iPad were recovered, leaving Wallace to pay $1,917 in restitution, according to the attorney’s office.

The local police departments, as well as the FBI, assisted in the investigation.