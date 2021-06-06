Young teen critically injured in shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, police say

A child was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called just after 4:15 p.m. to the 2400 block of Spruce Avenue on a shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

When police arrived, they found “a large crowd of individuals” rendering aid to a victim lying in the street suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Drake said.

The victim, a “young teenage juvenile,” was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Drake said.

No further information was immediately available.

