Motorcyclist dies after crash on US 24 Highway late Saturday, Independence police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Independence, police said.

Officers were called to a crash at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Farview Drive, said Sgt. Steven Boles, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

The motorcyclist was driving a 2009 Honda motorcycle west on the highway when they collided with a 2006 Nissan pickup truck as it turned left onto Farview Drive from the highway, Boles said.

The motorcycle driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to the hospital, but later died, Boles said. Two people were in the pickup; neither were injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Independence Police Department.