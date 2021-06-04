Government & Politics
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway announces she won’t run for office next year
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, the lone Democrat who holding statewide office, said Friday she won’t run for reelection next year.
“Today, I am announcing that I will not be a candidate for Missouri State Auditor nor any other office in 2022,” she said in a statement. “In my remaining time as the state’s watchdog, I will continue to diligently root out waste and take on corruption.”
She noted wishing to spend more time with family: “I am ready for the next chapter of service and life with my family.”
Galloway, 38, ran for governor last year in a race Democrats had hoped would be competitive, but she drew just 40% of the vote to Gov. Mike Parson’s 57%.
Galloway started her career in government about a decade ago as Boone County Treasurer. She was appointed state auditor by then-Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 and won election to keep the seat in 2018.
