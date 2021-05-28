Kansas City man charged with arson in Independence Plaza apartment fire

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

A Kansas City man faces a federal arson charge, accused of intentionally setting fire to an apartment building in the city’s Independence Plaza neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

The fire led to several injuries, including one resident who jumped from the second story to escape the flames.

Rodney Boyles, 35, faces one count of arson after he allegedly started a fire in the storage room of a building in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard, federal court records show. Boyles remains in custody pending a detention hearing that is currently scheduled, federal prosecutors said Friday.

On Jan. 13 around 12:30 a.m., authorities allege Boyles set fire to the building while he was living there with a woman identified in federal court records as his girlfriend, and her child. In a written statement during an interview with federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, he allegedly admitted to setting the fire, according to court records.

Investigators alleged Boyles set the fire with a cigarette lighter while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Residents had to flee the building after the fire spread through all four floors of the building, causing significant fire damage.

One resident spent nine days in the hospital because she required breathing assistance after inhaling a heavy amount of smoke, court records said. Another broke his wrist and ankle after jumping from the second story of the building and was hospitalized for two weeks.

The case was investigated by the Kansas City Fire Department, the Kansas City Police Department and the ATF.