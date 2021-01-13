Apartment fire displaces over a dozen Kansas City families; drone images show damage

An estimated 15 to 18 families were displaced after a fire consumed much of a Kansas City apartment building, said Angie Springs, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, which is providing essential needs to the families who were affected.

Three people were hospitalized during the overnight apartment fire. One other sustained minor injuries when they jumped from a balcony to escape the blaze. One person was listed in serious condition.

The Kansas City Fire Department received half a dozen calls of a fire in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, said department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

Drone images from the aftermath show extensive damage to the building’s roof and entry.

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

By the time crews arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was already coming from the back of the four-story building, Spreitzer said. Fire started showing through the roof by 12:41 a.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Kansas City is assisting the fire and police departments in investigating the cause of the blaze.

.@ATFKansasCity Special Agent/ Fire Investigators are on the scene of an overnight apartment fire in the 1100 block of Benton, Kansas City, MO. Working with @KCMOFireDept and @kcpolice to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/4D9BNcDFxa — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 13, 2021

This is the second apartment fire investigated by the ATF in recent weeks in Kansas City. A national response team was called in to investigate an apartment fire that displaced about 30 families shortly after Christmas.