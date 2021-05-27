Man charged with murder in killing of innocent bystander in Kansas City, Kansas

Mark Winner was watching television with his mother when he went to a window to check on an argument taking place outside this house Wednesday in the 6400 block of Farrow Ave., in Kansas City, Kansas. Winner lived across the street and was looking out the front window of his house when he was killed by a stray bullet. rsugg@kcstar.com

A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder and several other crimes related to the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander two months ago in Kansas City, Kansas.

Authorities say James Edward Merritt Jr. was arrested and charged earlier this month after he fled to Topeka. The shooting victim was Mark Winner, 50, who was watching television inside his home when a volley of gunfire between two parties erupted on his street on March 31.

Investigators believe Merritt, a neighbor of Winner, was involved in the shooting in the 6400 block of Farrow Avenue when a stray bullet pierced the front window and fatally struck Winner, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

In addition to first-degree murder, Merritt is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated endangerment of a child and illegal firearm possession.

The Star’s Katie Moore contributed to this report.