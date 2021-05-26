Ex-school officer in Kansas City, Kansas, gets life in prison for child sex crimes

A former school resource officer in Kansas City, Kansas, has been sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly raping and abusing a child younger than 14.

Mark Scheetz, 32, of Norton, was sentenced Tuesday in Norton County District Court, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said in a news release. In April, a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child younger than 14, two counts of rape, sexual exploitation of a child and intimidating a witness.

The conviction came two years after he was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which said he had engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors from 2013 through 2015.

Scheetz’s was sentenced under Jessica’s Law, which calls for harsh sentences for people convicted of sex crimes involving young children. He must serve 50 years before he’s eligible for parole.