Prosecutors: Kansas City man gets 25 years for raping, stabbing woman in her home

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic information.

A Kansas City man who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint and stabbed her three times after she bit his penis in self-defense has received a 25-year prison sentence, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Spencer M. Franklin, 27, pleaded guilty in April to charges stemming from the August 2018 incident, according to records in Jackson County Circuit Court. He was originally charged with four felonies for first-degree sodomy and armed criminal action.

Authorities alleged Franklin broke into the upstairs bedroom of a woman in the Fairwood and Robandee neighborhood of south Kansas City nearly three years ago while she was sleeping. The victim awoke to find him standing over her, she later told police, and followed his orders to perform a sex act on him as he threatened her with a knife.

Fearing for her life, she told police she decided to bite him as a means of trying to escape. He responded by stabbing her three times — once in the torso, twice in the thigh — and striking her.

She ran downstairs toward the front door of the house and was able to get outside. There, she met a witness who was out walking the dog. The witness and victim fled to the hospital.

Investigators later found surveillance video that allegedly showed Franklin prowling in the neighborhood the night of the attack. The victim later identified him as her possible attacker during a photo lineup.

Detectives observed wounds consistent with teeth marks on Franklin’s body as they executed a search warrant, court records said.