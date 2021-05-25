Police: Vandals leave dead raccoons, shoot signs near divisive Johnson County project

Police are offering a $27,000 cash reward after receiving two reports of property damage near controversial construction sites in Johnson County — damage that included gunfire and the finding of five dead raccoons.

On April 11, signs were stolen from a construction site in Edgerton, in southwest Johnson County, Detective Kevin Boehm with Greater Kansas City Crimestoppers said in a news release Tuesday. That site also was damaged by gunfire, and the dead animals were left on the steps of a trailer on-site, he said.

Then on May 9, two electronic sign boards were damaged with gunfire at 207th and Waverly Road in Edgerton. A separate sign board was damaged at 213th and and Kill Creek Road. Several construction signs were damaged, along with four security cameras that were shot and the solar panels that power the security cameras.

Residents are increasingly opposing major industrial development at these sites. Riverside-based NorthPoint Development has continued building huge warehouses and distribution centers around the multi-modal Logistics Park Kansas City, a major hub of employment and a backbone of regional trade.

But residents in and outside of Edgerton have organized to oppose the lucrative tax breaks offered to the developer, the rise of truck traffic and the loss of the area’s rural way of life.

Because of donations from NorthPoint Development and an anonymous donor, Crimestoppers has made the $27,000 reward possible for any information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

A NorthPoint spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Josie Stambaugh, an Edgerton resident running for mayor, said many people around town are fed up with the developer and the city’s continued approval of more warehouses. But she said she doesn’t know anyone who would act out by destroying property.

“Someone’s really really mad about NorthPoint,” she said. “Or it could be a bunch of kids that are being stupid.”

Mayor Donald Roberts said he didn’t know much more about the incidents. Edgerton does not have its own police force and works with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.

“We don’t know who’s doing it,” he said. “Whoever is doing it, we would just like them to stop and them to be held accountable.”

Just across the border in Miami County, rural residents are trying to form their own municipality to keep industrial development away from their homes. But as angry as some are with the company, organizer Jennifer Williams said the group is working to carefully follow the rules for forming a new city.

“I have not heard anyone talk of violence. Our group is very conservative and by the books,” Williams said. “They’re sad. They’re not going out talking about hurting people.”