Prosecutors charge Lee’s Summit man for stabbing woman after sexual assault

Jackson County prosecutors on Friday charged a 24-year-old man with several felonies for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house and sexually assaulting and stabbing her.
Spencer M. Franklin of Lee’s Summit was charged with first-degree sodomy, assault, burglary and armed criminal action in the attack that happened early Thursday in Kansas City.
Bond was set at $200,000. No court date has been set.
In court documents, prosecutors allege: The victim said she was asleep when she woke up and saw someone standing in her bedroom doorway. She called out to the person and Franklin, who appeared to be armed with a knife, walked into the bedroom.
Franklin got on the top of the woman said to her, “it’s ok; I’m not going to hurt you.” The victim pleaded with Franklin and told him no.
He then made the victim perform a sex act.
Franklin stabbed the woman several times in the torso and thigh when she bit him. He then chased her as she escaped from the bedroom and ran downstairs.
Franklin punched the woman several times.
The victim managed to open the door, where she met by a neighbor who came over to help after hearing the commotion.
She was later treated at a nearby hospital.
Investigators later obtained video surveillance from the victim’s house that showed Franklin prowling through the residence. He was later arrested. Detectives executed a search to examine Franklin’s body for evidence.
Police noticed distinct wounds from teeth marks. The wounds were still bleeding at the time of the exam.
