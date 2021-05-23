Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

Police have identified an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to the area of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue, where they found Kailey Love suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Love was given life-saving measures, but she was declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a police spokeswoman.

A suspect was taken into custody at the crime scene, Foreman said. That person had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The killing marked the 60th homicide this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, there had been 70 killings. Last year ended with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.