Car strikes, kills pedestrian who was crossing Kansas City street in rain

A driver struck and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the street in the rain Wednesday night in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the area of East 51st Street and Cleveland Avenue on a crash, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Moments before, someone drove a Ford Taurus north on Cleveland Avenue, toward East 51st Street, Foreman said.

The driver told police that a pedestrian crossed the road in front of them, but that the driver couldn’t stop in time.

The right front side of the car hit the pedestrian, Foreman said. The pedestrian then made impact with the car’s hood and windshield.

They pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

This is the 23rd traffic fatality in Kansas City this year, according to the police department.