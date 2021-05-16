1 dead after single vehicle crash in Johnson County splits car in half, police say

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash split a car in two Sunday morning in Johnson County, officials said.

Deputies responded to a crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street in Fairway, according to a tweet from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“Due to excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have hit a tree on the side of the road and split in half,” the department tweeted.

The driver died in the crash, officials said.

Due to excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have hit a tree on the side of the road and split in half.



Again, please be careful as you drive by since first responders are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8sEsEmyQ8s — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 16, 2021

Deputies said the scene was cleared just before 8 a.m.