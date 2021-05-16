Crime
1 dead after single vehicle crash in Johnson County splits car in half, police say
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash split a car in two Sunday morning in Johnson County, officials said.
Deputies responded to a crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway and 55th Street in Fairway, according to a tweet from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
“Due to excessive speeds, the vehicle appears to have hit a tree on the side of the road and split in half,” the department tweeted.
The driver died in the crash, officials said.
Deputies said the scene was cleared just before 8 a.m.
