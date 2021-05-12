1 critically hurt in Kansas City shooting; police heard gunfire, saw victim fall

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after one person was critically injured by gunfire near the city’s Oak Park Southwest neighborhood while police officers were within earshot.

Just before 6 p.m., officers with the East Patrol Division were in the area of East 40th Street and Benton Boulevard when they heard gunshots, Officer Donna Drake, a KCPD spokeswoman, said in an email.

The officers then saw the victim fall to the ground right as a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, Drake said.

Responding officers found the victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries police described as life-threatening.

Police are investigating the aggravated assault.