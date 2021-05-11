1 seriously hurt after motorcycle hits FedEx truck near Kansas City highway, police say

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in a serious injury near East Winner Road and I-435.

A 30-year-old Independence man was seriously injured Tuesday evening when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding after hitting a FedEx truck on the eastern edge of Kansas City.

Around 5:30 p.m., Kansas City police said the motorcyclist was eastbound on East Winner Road when a westbound FedEx truck turned left in front of the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle struck the front end of the truck, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. His medical condition was described by police as critical. The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.