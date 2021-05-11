Kansas City police seek help finding missing man after ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Gilberto D. Gutierrez was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday near his farm in the area of Bannister Road and View High Drive in south Kansas City, police said. KCPD

The Kansas City Police Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a 52-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon whose sudden disappearance is considered suspicious.

Gilberto D. Gutierrez was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday near his farm in the area of Bannister Road and View High Drive in south Kansas City, police said. Police say his family is concerned for his welfare.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to Gutierrez’s whereabouts to call 911 or call the department’s missing person section at 816-234-5136.