2 injured, 1 critically after head-on car crash in south Kansas City, police say

One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously hurt Tuesday evening after a head-on crash involving two cars in south Kansas City, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the intersection of 73rd Street and Troost Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement. Police say a BMW sedan and a Dodge sedan — each occupied only by a driver — collided just south of the intersection there.

A 36-year-old Kansas City man was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. A 51-year-old Raymore woman was also taken for treatment and listed in stable but serious condition, police said.

Police said there is evidence showing the driver of the Dodge crossed the center line of Troost Avenue. The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the crash.