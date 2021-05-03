Grandview man charged with murder following daytime Sunday shooting, car crash

A Grandview man is accused of murder in the killing of a 23-year-old who was found shot to death inside a car that had crashed into a tree Sunday afternoon.

Davion L. Fugate, 21, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County court records show. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, Grandview police responded to a reported shooting and car accident in the 12800 block of Byars Road. They found a man — who has yet to be identified — slumped over and deceased with apparent gunshot wounds, court records state.

Court documents reference a Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy that showed the victim was shot several times, including in his back, chest, head and neck.

Witnesses reported seeing Fugate shooting at the vehicle in his own driveway — about a block away from where the car crashed — and running down the street. Another witness reported seeing a man carrying a gun and a black bag, court records state.

One witness told police it looked like the man who fired at the car chased it down to make sure the driver was shot.

A home surveillance video sent to police shows the man police allege is Fugate running after the car firing more than a dozen times. Several spent shell casings were collected from the street. The video then shows the man police identified as Fugate returning with a black bag.

Police searched Fugate’s home during the investigation and reported finding a large amount of marijuana packaged for sale, a Glock handgun with an empty magazine, an AR-15 rifle and drug paraphernalia. Fugate was taken into police custody at his residence, according to court records.