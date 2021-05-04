Johnson County man pleads guilty in 2019 shooting near Highlands Elementary School

A Johnson County man accused of shooting at Highlands Elementary School in Mission while classes were in session in 2019 has pleaded guilty, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dylan Ruffin, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of discharge of a gun into an occupied dwelling, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

The elementary school initially went on lockdown March 1, 2019, after gunshots were heard outside. Bullets pierced a classroom window, struck an area near the roof and damaged a van parked in the school lot, The Star reported at the time.

Ruffin also pointed a handgun at three police officers who engaged him outside the front door of his Fairway home, which was across the street from the school. Ruffin was wounded as he exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Police found bullet holes in Ruffin’s bedroom in the direction of the school, according to prosecutors.

Court records alleged Ruffin was suicidal and had said he wished the officers had killed him.

Ruffin will be sentenced July 16.