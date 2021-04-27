KCKPD: Parent of student hit by vehicle, seriously injured outside Carl Bruce Middle

The parent of a middle school student was seriously injured after being struck by another parent’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon following an argument outside of Carl Bruce Middle School, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The incident was related to a disagreement between a small group of female students outside the school, police said. No students were injured, police said.

Edwin Birch, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools, said the fight happened when school let out shortly after 3 p.m. He said there was some pushing and shoving between children that eventually led to a physical altercation involving parents.

Some of the students tried to calm the parents, Birch said. But the incident culminated with the parent of one student being struck by a vehicle.

“It’s an unfortunate incident that we do not tolerate on our school campuses,” Birch said.

Birch said the district takes the safety of its students very seriously. He added that the district has the authority to ban people from its campuses.

This afternoon a disagreement between a small group of female students at Carl Bruce Middle School ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle driven by another parent. No students were injured. KCKPD is investigating. Call 816-474-TIPS w/info — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department (@KCKPDChief) April 27, 2021

The police department is investigating. The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 816-474-TIPS.