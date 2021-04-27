Crime

KC police ask for public’s help finding missing man with dementia, Parkinson’s disease

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man with dementia and Parkinson’s disease who was last seen Tuesday.

John Hill, 74, was last seen at 6 a.m. Tuesday near East 63rd and Oak streets, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Hill, police said, is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes.

Police said Hill requires treatment and medication for his Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Anyone who knows of the man’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

