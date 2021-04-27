Motorcyclist yielding for KC police struck from behind by alleged drunken driver

A motorcyclist yielding to a police vehicle with it’s lights and siren on was seriously injured when he was rear-ended by a suspected drunken driver in Kansas City’s Northland late Monday, police said in a news release.

The crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday near Northwest Barry Road and North Adrian Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A white Royal Enfield motorcycle was headed west on Barry Road when he stopped to yield for the police vehicle, she said.

A black Nissan Altima failed to slow down or yield and crashed into the rear of the motorcycle, Drake said. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and was seriously injured. He was wearing a full face helmet.

Neither the driver nor any of the four passengers in the Nissan were injured. Police arrested the driver of the Nissan on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.