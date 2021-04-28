More than 1,060 crimes reported in Kansas City week of March 28. How many were near you?

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults topped the list of more than 1,000 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of March 28, according to The Star’s crime map created with data released by the city.

From March 28 to April 3, Kansas City police received 141 reports of non-aggravated domestic violence assaults, which accounted for more than 13% of all crimes reported that week.

Officers also received reports of 82 property damage and 72 reports of items stolen from automobiles, which were the next most-frequently reported crimes for that week, according to the data.

There were also 69 non-aggravated assaults, 65 aggravated assaults and 57 stolen vehicles.

Other top crimes reported for the week include 50 shoplifting cases, 46 aggravated domestic violence assaults and 40 trespassing on property.

In total, there were 1,065 crimes reported that week, according to the data.

The map displays the locations of offenses with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. The map includes filters for different types of crime, and selecting a filter allows users to see only the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Kansas City for the week of March 28th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Kansas City address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for an offense. KCPD Information Technology provides the data.