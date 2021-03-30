Over 1,000 crimes reported in Kansas City the week of March 7. How many were near you?

Non-aggravated domestic violence assaults topped the list of more than 1,000 crimes reported in Kansas City during the week of March 7, according to The Star’s crime map created with data released by the city.

From March 7 through March 13, Kansas City police received 80 reports of non-aggravated domestic violence assaults, which accounted for nearly 8% of all crimes reported that week.

At 69 each, both the theft of items from automobiles and stolen autos were the next frequently reported crimes for that week, followed closely by 64 reports of property damage, according to the data.

Police also received 59 reports of aggravated assaults, 55 shoplifting and 41 non-aggravated assaults.

Other top reported crimes for that week include 40 trespassing, 36 stealing of auto parts or accessories from an automobile and 31 residential burglaries.

In total, there were a total of 1,027 crimes reported for that week, according to the data.

