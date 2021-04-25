Kansas City journalist Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, killed by stray bullet, KCUR reports

KCUR journalist Aviva Okeson-Haberman died after being struck by a stray bullet in her Kansas City apartment April 23. She was 24 years old. Brandon Parigo

A Kansas City journalist has died after being hit by a stray bullet, according to KCUR.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman, 24, was struck by a bullet Friday afternoon while in her first-floor apartment in 2900 block of Lockridge Avenue, according to KCUR, where she worked

Okeson-Haberman joined KCUR in 2019, according to the radio station. She most recently covered Missouri government and politics.

“Above all, she was sweet, kind and gracious, giving little hint of the strength of purpose that made her such a skilled and tough reporter,” according to a KCUR story announcing her killing.

Kansas City police on Friday reported that officers were dispatched to an apartment in Kansas City’s Santa Fe neighborhood for a welfare check. Arriving officers and members of the Kansas City Fire Department entered the apartment and found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious and life-threatening, police said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.