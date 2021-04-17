Crime

Two people injured in shooting in Westport, Kansas City police says

Two people were injured in a shooting in Westport, according to Kansas City police.

Their injuries are non-life threatening. The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon near 40th Street and Westport Road, said spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

